KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is in the middle of a “baby boom” and it hasn’t slowed down yet.

The KC Zoo announced Monday that they have a new baby penguin. On Dec. 10, a Gentoo chick hatched at the Helzberg Penguin Plaza.

Photos by the Water’s Edge Team

Photos by the Water’s Edge Team

Photos by the Water’s Edge Team

The baby penguin is named Yoshi. His parents are Mario and Ackbar, and the zoo said they are already taking great care of their newest addition.

The next time you visit Helzberg Penguin Plaza, you might see Yoshi nesting on pebbles with his parents on the left side of the habitat, close to the back.