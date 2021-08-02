Major crash shuts down I-70 near Topeka Service Area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Twitter/@iAGReviews

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least two semis east of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike.

At least one of the semis caught fire during the Monday afternoon crash.

  • I-70 past Stubbs Road. Photo from Angela Lowe
  • KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols
  • KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson

One of the bridges leading to the service area was visibly burnt from the fire.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked at mile marker 187. KTA advises drivers to use caution and be prepared to stop.

As of around 6 p.m., KTA said the westbound lanes are slowly moving, but all eastbound lanes are still blocked. Less than two hours later, KTA reported all lanes were now moving slowly.

Traffic was backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson
Traffic map from KanDrive as of 5:30 p.m.
KSNT Photo/McKenzi Davis

The Topeka Fire Department and Shawnee Heights Fire Department are helping work the scene and warn drivers to expect major traffic delays as crews will be on scene for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News