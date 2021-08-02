Major crash shuts down I-70 near Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least two semis east of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike.

At least one of the semis caught fire during the Monday afternoon crash.

One of the bridges leading to the service area was visibly burnt from the fire.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked at mile marker 187. KTA advises drivers to use caution and be prepared to stop.

KTA Alert I-70 MM 187 WB and EB blocked. Use Caution and be prepared to stop. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) August 2, 2021

As of around 6 p.m., KTA said the westbound lanes are slowly moving, but all eastbound lanes are still blocked. Less than two hours later, KTA reported all lanes were now moving slowly.

Traffic was backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

The Topeka Fire Department and Shawnee Heights Fire Department are helping work the scene and warn drivers to expect major traffic delays as crews will be on scene for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.