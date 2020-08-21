PHOTOS: Iconic ‘Golden Girls’ house in California sells for $4 million

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – The iconic “Golden Girls” house has sold for roughly $4 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The Brentwood, California, house ended up selling for more than $1 million over the asking price.

The home was made famous in outdoor shots for the sitcom, which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

(Credit : Brandon V. Photography / IG: @brandonvphoto)

The 2,901 square-foot, 4-bedroom home was listed at $2,999,000. The house served as the facade of the home the four women shared in Miami.

Hollywood used real exteriors of the house in the first season, but when the series became a mega-hit, they built an exact replica on a studio backlot.

Listing agent Rachelle Rosten said 20 people put down offers, prompting a bidding war between nine people.

“The Golden Girls” aired from 1985 to 1992 and aired 180 episodes across seven seasons. Of the four lead actresses, only 98 year-old Betty White is still living.