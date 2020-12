OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Shots were fired between one person and police officers after the officers were called to a shopping center early Christmas morning, according to police.

About 2 a.m., Overland Park police were called to 9294 Metcalf Ave. in regard to a business alarm. Police said officers found evidence of a burglary at the store, which appears to be the Micro Center, a computer store located within the Regency Park Shopping Center.