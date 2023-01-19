TOPEKA (KSNT)— Photos of a beaver impacted by the massive Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Washington County have been released.

About 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into Mill Creek after a section of the pipeline burst. Four animals and 71 fish were found dead, after the spill. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained photos on Thursday of one of the beavers impacted by the spill.

According to Nadia Marji, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, pipeline operator TC Energy provided three images of one of the impacted beavers from the oil spill site on Wednesday.



“As you can see, this particular beaver has been cleaned and is likely awaiting relocation to a wildlife rehabilitation center,” Marji said.

According to the KDWP, rehabilitation efforts are being conducted onsite by a private contractor of TC. Marji said the KDWP is serving as a professional resource to the contractor to verify species collected, and provide technical guidance where needed.

See photos of the beaver below: