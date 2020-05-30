Photos: Protesters clash with Kansas City police over death of George Floyd

Police in riot gear and protesters holding signs clash in Kansas City on May 29. Photo by photojournalist Ken Price.

A police officer in a riot helmet and a protester confront each other in Kansas City on May 29. Photo by photojournalist Ken Price.

Police stand in a line as protesters demonstrate in Kansas City on May 29. Photo by photojournalist Ken Price.

A police officer in a riot helmet stands amid protesters in Kansas City on May 29. Photo by photojournalist Ken Price.

Police arrest a protester in Kansas City on May 29.

Police hold a sign that reads “End police brutality” in Kansas City on May 29.

Protesters take to the streets in Kansas City on May 29 over the death of George Floyd.

A protester picks up a large item near smashed windows in Westport on May 29.

Police stand in the street during a protest in Kansas City on May 29.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters clashed with police during demonstrations on May 29 sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Pictures show lines of police officers in riot gear standing face-to-face with protesters, trying to keep them out of the streets. Two officers were pictured holding a sign that read, “End police brutality.”

While much of the protest was peaceful, some ended up smashing windows and damaging police vehicles.

Several people were arrested, though police have not released official numbers.

More protests are scheduled in Kansas City for Saturday, May 30 and 31.

George Floyd was an unarmed, handcuffed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Video shows three officers kneeling on his back. One officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breath.

Floyd died soon after.

All four officers involved in the incident were soon fired. Derek Chauvin was later arrested and charged with murder.