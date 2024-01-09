KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow is winding down on Tuesday afternoon, but not before blanketing all corners of the Kansas City metro area with the most snow since February of 2022.

Snow totals have ranged from 3.5 inches in downtown Kansas City on the low end to 10.8 inches in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on the high end.

More than just measurable, the snow dropped between Monday and Tuesday was picturesque, perfect for building a snowman or putting an arsenal of snowballs together.

FOX4 reporters and anchors as well as viewers snapped numerous photos of the pretty scenes:

