Photos, video from Emporia fire that destroyed apartment building, did $500,000 damage

An early morning fire in an apartment building in Emporia did more than $500,000 damage. (KSNT / Michael K. Dakota)

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An early morning fire in Emporia tore through a three story apartment building Sunday morning.

Photos:

Emporia firefighters were called to the vacant apartment building at 1325 Merchant Street Sunday morning at 4:19 a.m. and immediately began fighting an active fire according to authorities on scene. The building was being renovated and was unoccupied.

Thirty firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze.

Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking told KSNT the loss should exceed $500,000.