Photos/Videos: Sights from inside the Capitol as protesters force their way into the Chambers

WASHINGTON — Protesters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday in protest of the Electoral College results.
The group started at a rally where President Trump advocated for his colleagues in congress to overturn the election. Following his remarks, they marched toward the Capitol and are now inside the building chambers.
Scenes from Washington, D.C. show large groups of unscreened protesters in confrontations with law enforcement and making their way to the chambers.
Vice President Mike Pence, who defied the President’s efforts to overturn the election, was evacuated following the breach.