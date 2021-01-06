Photos/Videos: Sights from inside the Capitol as protesters force their way into the Chambers

WASHINGTON — Protesters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday in protest of the Electoral College results.

The group started at a rally where President Trump advocated for his colleagues in congress to overturn the election. Following his remarks, they marched toward the Capitol and are now inside the building chambers.

PHOTOS

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A crowd of Trump supporters gather outside as seen from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen inside the US Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Scenes from Washington, D.C. show large groups of unscreened protesters in confrontations with law enforcement and making their way to the chambers.

A live look inside the Capitol as protestors chant and march through the halls of Congress.



The building is on lockdown.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/oZSkFwUFBg — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: #Trump Supporters Break Glass windows at Capitol, trying to storm in.



Building on lockdown, session in recess and situation escalating: pic.twitter.com/3tVNntPNXv — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence, who defied the President’s efforts to overturn the election, was evacuated following the breach.

A jarring image of the US House floor right now.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/RWZbR5ACFm — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021