KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

The Wyandotte County Lake Marina celebrated its annual “Christmas in July” Saturday night.

The event featured food, music, a fishing derby and pontoon decorating contest, along with a pontoon boat parade.

Christmas in July at Wyandotte County Lake, July 22, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

“We’ve seen some really great boats in years past. We’ve seen anything from “The Polar Express,” to Santa’s Workshop, some get really creative so it’s cool to see,” said Wyandotte County Park and Recreation Director Angel Ferrara.

The night was capped off with a fireworks display.