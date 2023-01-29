FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to an area near Marshall Road and Vermont Road, east of Ottawa around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a Toyota T100 pickup in the ditch. It was engulfed in flames.

The Cutler Township Fire Department responded, and extinguished the fire.

The driver of the truck died in the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies are now looking into what may have caused the driver to lost control and crash. Investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved in the crash.