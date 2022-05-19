POLO, Mo. — Investigators are asking the public for more help as they try to locate the person responsible for setting multiple fires in rural Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with surveillance cameras facing Southwest Highway 116 and State Route D to contact detectives.

They also asked to see pictures and video the public shot at the three house fires on May 10.

All three fires were reported along SW State Route D. The first fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW Colt Drive. Lorene Fickess, 96, died in the fire.

First responders responded to two additional fires at vacant homes along the same road, the second located at SW Mirabile Drive and third located at State Route HH.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but it appears all three fires were intentionally set.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV with tinted windows was seen near each fire.

Officers are also working to determine if a fire in Lexington is related to the fires in Caldwell County.

Det. Kirkendoll with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department can be reached by calling 816-586-2681.

