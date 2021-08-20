Crash involving FedEx truck closes stretch of I-29 north of Kansas City

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Several injuries are reported after a pileup just north of Kansas City.

The crash between several cars and a FedEx truck has closed the southbound lanes of I-29 at U Highway. Crews say the FedEx truck is blocking part of the highway. Drivers are being forced off I-29 at U Highway and have to drive toward Platte City and Weston to get around the crash.

Emergency crews told FOX4 that there are several minor injuries reported in this crash.

It’s causing a large backup as drivers try to get into the Kansas City metro.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information is provided.