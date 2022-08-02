KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who landed a small plane on Interstate-70 near Grain Valley is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

John Seesing, 35, of Prairie Village, filed a legal petition, asking for a judge to review the case. Seesing is fighting his arrest and the loss of his driver’s license.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 35-year-old John Seesing, of Prairie Village, was intoxicated when he likely ran out of gas and made an emergency landing on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley on July 15.

At the time, troopers said Seeing was arrested for DWI, felony drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court records show Seeing refused to take a breath test following the emergency landing. Refusing the test in Missouri leads to an automatic year-long suspension of a driver’s license.

Seeing said he did not refuse the test. According to the petition filed in court on his behalf, Seeing said troopers did not have reasonable grounds to believe Seesing was intoxicated at the time of the landing.

He also claims he was not properly arrested.

Seesing is asking a judge to allow a hearing where he can offer evidence that his license should not be revoked.

A Jackson County judge scheduled an Aug. 25 hearing for the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.