GARDNER, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, a plane crash occurred at Gardener Municipal Airport, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

There was a passenger and pilot aboard the air craft and injuries were sustained after the incident. The plane caught on fire due to the crash.

KHP said they received a call regarding the incident around 3:40 p.m.

The pilot was transported to the hospital. It is currently unclear whether the passenger sustained injuries or not.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.