Pilot makes touching dedication to victims in Boulder mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pilot had a beautiful way to honor the victims of the Boulder, Colo. grocery store shooting earlier this week.

It happened on a flight a day after the mass shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, Colo. Ten people died in the shooting, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Talley was the first police officer to respond to the shooting. One of Talley’s daughters shared publicly that her dad dreamed of being a pilot but couldn’t because he was color blind.

Chad Andrews, a Skywest Airlines pilot based in the Denver area, heard about Talley’s dream. On a Tuesday flight from Denver to Nashville, Andrews made an announcement to everyone on the plane. He dedicated the flight to Talley and the other nine victims of the shooting.

Andrews shared the message on Twitter.

Just landed in Nashville. This was my PA announcement I made to the passengers before we left Denver. It was a beautiful flight, and it was humbling to have the thought of Officer Talley and the other nine angels with us the entire flight. Rest easy…….#BoulderStrong

The announcement read in part, “I am dedicating the evening’s takeoff and flight to Officer Talley to help that “dream” take flight. Tonight we will not only be helped by tailwinds, but by Officer Talley and nine other angels that will guide us eastbound to Nashville. God Speed and thank you.”

After landing, Anderson wrote on Twitter that “it was humbling to have the thought of Officer Talley and the other nine angels with us the entire flight.”

In addition to Talley, the victims are Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65. Leiker, Olds and Stong worked at the supermarket.

More than 500 people attended a downtown candlelight vigil Wednesday night to mourn the victims and comfort one another. They observed a moment of silence. Violins soothed the crowd and a woman sang “Ave Maria” as candle flames flickered in the crisp air.

Earlier Wednesday, hundreds of people paid their respects during a police procession for Talley as his body was taken to a funeral home in the Denver suburb of Aurora.