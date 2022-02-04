OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters could hit the streets of Overland Park later this spring.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council will consider an agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to launch an e-bike and e-scooter pilot program.

Over the last two years the city has been in contact with e-scooter vendors Bird and Lime. In November the city council approved a resolution to create a shared small vehicle pilot program.

At the request of the council, city staff approached the vendors about creating a pilot program with both e-bikes and e-scooters. Bird has proposed entering into an exclusive deal with the city to provide both forms of transportation.

If the agreement is approved, Bird would deploy 75 e-scooters by April 15 and 25 e-bikes by July 1. Bird would have the option to increase the fleet size up to 400 vehicles within city limits.

Throughout the 18-month pilot program, Bird will provide the city with monthly reports on rider data. Under the agreement, the city would receive an annual payment of $500 and a $0.25 per ride fee from Bird.

Both e-scooters and e-bikes would be driven on the right side of city streets and can only be parked in designated areas. Scooter speeds will be capped at 15 mph and the bikes will be limited to 20 mph.

Helmets are recommended for riders, and Bird will provide up to 200 free helmets to residents throughout the pilot period through community outreach programs. The company has agreed to deploy at least 10% of the fleet daily in low income areas identified by the city.

The council will review the proposal during the next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.