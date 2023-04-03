One person was hurt after an ultralight aircraft crashed in rural Clay County Sunday night. Photo provided by the Clay County Sheriff’s Dept.

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. —An investigation is underway after an ultralight aircraft crashed in rural Clay County Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a private landing strip at 20600 Old 210 Highway.

The pilot, and sole occupant of the plane, was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say the man was awake and talking at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified of the crash and will provide any necessary follow-ups in the investigation.