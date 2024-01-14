KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire suppression system pipe in the ceiling of the lower arrivals area sprung a leak in the terminal at Kansas City International Airport Sunday afternoon.

System water has been temporarily shut off and cleanup of the impacted area is complete. Repairs have gotten started.

Flights were not impacted by the issue and a majority of baggage carousels remain operation without major delays in reuniting passengers with their luggage.

According to airports spokesman Joe McBride, aviation operations staff has been working since before snowfall to prepare for this week’s winter weather events, and the airport is under normal operation.

Many across the metro have been impacted by the freezing temperatures throughout the weekend.