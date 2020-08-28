Piper athletes pray Wyandotte County leaders won’t overrule loophole to play this fall

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County families gathered Thursday with heads bowed and hands locked as they prayed to a higher power for guidance.

Piper School District parents and athletes are anxious that county commissioners will tighten COVID-19 regulations and end their chance at having a fall athletic season.

Sawyer Vas, a sophomore on the football team at Piper High School, said there’s too much at stake to cancel the season.

“I really think the main reason that we should get to play is for our upperclassman. Like our seniors, they really need those scholarships for colleges,” Vas said. “For most of them, they’re going to have a real hard time affording it even with scholarships, o they really rely on that, and I do hope we get to play.”

A few weeks ago, Wyandotte County issued its plan for athletics this year, canceling all fall contact sports. Practices could continue as long as COVID-19 guidelines were strictly enforced.

Officials at Piper School District polled their parents and athletes to see if they wanted an athletic season, and 79% of participants in the survey said yes.

Piper officials met with their lawyer and found a loophole that would allow them to play. Their plan is to practice in Wyandotte County and play their games outside the county.

Heather Von Bevern, a local pediatrician, said this back and forth has been hard on her kids.

“We were willing to do whatever it took to get out there, and when you have to tell them ‘just kidding,’ that the health department doesn’t feel like this is safe, it’s really confusing to them they don’t understand,” Von Bevern said.

Shortly after Piper made their decision public, Wyandotte County called a special session to give an update on COVID-19 guidelines.

Parents came together Thursday to pray that any new guidelines issued by Wyandotte County would not affect their ability to play.

After a heated discussion at the special session, the county commissioners did not come to a decision on the matter.