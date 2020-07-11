Piper school district in KCK says student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Piper school district (USD 203) announced Saturday that one of their student athletes has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the student is doing fine and stopped coming to summer activities more than a week ago when symptoms first appeared.

The team involved did not have crossover with any other activities and precautionary measures have been taken with athletes that were in direct contact with the student, according to Athletics & Activities Director Doug Key.

Key says at this time, outdoor activities will go on as planned and they will continue to use extreme precautions for indoor activities.

As of Saturday afternoon, Wyandotte County has reported a total of 2,939 confirmed coronavirus cases since March with 759 people who have fully recovered. There have been 87 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyandotte County, according to the health department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.