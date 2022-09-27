PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man was sentenced to life in the Kansas Department of Corrections after being convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The investigation into 41-year-old Rex Mills began in November of 2021 when a Wichita division of the ICAC Task Force caught wind of Mills’ online distribution network. Their subsequent investigation pinned his location to Pittsburg and which then allowed the police department there to take over.

Mills would be charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, specifically related to the possession of sexually explicit images of children <18, and 13 counts of internet trading in child pornography

During the course of their work, investigators found 6,000 images of child pornography belonging to Mills as well as 87 videos.

Mills will not be eligible for parole until serving the mandatory minimum period of 25 years.