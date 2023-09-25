KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was an emergency landing at KCI Monday morning. The flight was carrying an NFL team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter plane made an emergency landing at KCI.

Kansas City International Airport emergency crews were notified about an inbound aircraft emergency designated as an Alert 2.

The team was flying back from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh. There were 192 people on the plane. Everyone who was on the charter plane is safe.

MCI Operations staff were told that a replacement aircraft will be en route and will arrive around 9:30 am.

The passengers will remain on the plane and will transfer to the replacement aircraft.