OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.

Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.

To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away free pizza to the first 50 customers to visit the new location. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza will be given to customers at the new drive thru window dubbed the “Hut Lane”.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to our newest store in Olathe and continue serving the community all of their favorites from Pizza Hut,” Grand Mere Restaurant Group CEO Victor Heutz said in a press release.

The new location will replace the existing Pizza Hut at East 151st St. and South Mur-Len Road.