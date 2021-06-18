Places to cool off during the hot weekend in the metro

A roofer works on a new roof in a housing development while the sun beats down on him as the heat wave continues Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits Friday and staying high over the weekend, the city is offering up ways for residents to stay cool.

Kansas City, Missouri

In addition to seeking relief by going to the pool or staying inside, Kansas City, Missouri, has their community centers available for folks to take a moment in the air conditioning.

RideKC will keep people updated on their Twitter account about “Cooling Bus” locations and availability on a daily basis.

Kansas City, Kansas

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has provided residents with an interactive map that finds the nearest cooling center available.

The city also has three splash parks available for some heat relief:

Eisenhower Park

Pierson Park

Heathwood Park

Merriam, Kansas

It's a hot one today! 🥵 Stay hydrated, and feel free to stop by the MCC to get cool 😅.



It's open to anyone in need during business hours. Visitors can sit in any open space or view the Tim Murphy Art Gallery. Or, beat the heat by buying a day pass and swimming the day away 🏊‍♀️! pic.twitter.com/bWw6xh5E6K — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) June 16, 2021

The city of Merriam, Kansas, allows residents to cool off in the open space inside the Merriam Community Center.

People can buy a day pass and take a swim in the pool too!

Johnson County, Kansas

For those in Johnson County, Kansas, all 14 branches of the Johnson County Public Library are open for those who need to cool down.

High temperatures nearing 100 degrees are in the forecast for the next few days. Residents who need a place to cool down are encouraged to visit one of the @jocolibrary's 14 branches. More info on how to stay safe in the heat with tips from @JOCOHealth: https://t.co/bDulCRSQ5g pic.twitter.com/vE7cb0Y4NB — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) June 17, 2021

Belton, Missouri

The Belton Police Department will have their lobby open to residents looking to beat the heat at 7001 East 163rd Street. They will also have water bottles available.