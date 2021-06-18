Places to cool off during the hot weekend in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures reaching triple-digits Friday and staying high over the weekend, the city is offering up ways for residents to stay cool.
Kansas City, Missouri
In addition to seeking relief by going to the pool or staying inside, Kansas City, Missouri, has their community centers available for folks to take a moment in the air conditioning.
RideKC will keep people updated on their Twitter account about “Cooling Bus” locations and availability on a daily basis.
Kansas City, Kansas
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has provided residents with an interactive map that finds the nearest cooling center available.
The city also has three splash parks available for some heat relief:
- Eisenhower Park
- Pierson Park
- Heathwood Park
Merriam, Kansas
The city of Merriam, Kansas, allows residents to cool off in the open space inside the Merriam Community Center.
People can buy a day pass and take a swim in the pool too!
Johnson County, Kansas
For those in Johnson County, Kansas, all 14 branches of the Johnson County Public Library are open for those who need to cool down.
Belton, Missouri
The Belton Police Department will have their lobby open to residents looking to beat the heat at 7001 East 163rd Street. They will also have water bottles available.