KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Harris Park Wednesday afternoon kids were hard at work on their cheers, chips and crossovers at camps helping them hone their dance, golf, and basketball skills.

But before giving kids any tips on the court or green, there’s more important lessons to be learned in park’s the cooling station.

“If you are really really hot and you are sweating what do you think you should do,” Jasmine Harris asked program participants.

Chris Harris purchased all the land on a full block at 41st Street and Wayne Avenue to create Harris Park, devoted to improving health in his community through sports.



“That’s just a perfect way to acknowledge that to show them the health. It’s becoming a norm. When it’s hot and there’s water and we are teaching it all falls in place,” Harris said.

For parents, who also had a chance to interact with Children’s Mercy Hospital, it’s about still having fun with the kids even in the heat of the summer.

“We try to get involved instead of staying home I know the weather is hot but he’s got to be active somehow,” parent Andy Khiev said.

While making sure they are safe and feel comfortable calling a timeout when needed.

“Alright everybody got water right. Grab some water,” a basketball camp instructor shouted out.

“Back in the old days there’s was a toughness factor of not drinking water and I think we’ve learned from that. It’s super important to keep kids hydrated and get a lot of water in them. With this program I notice they bring a cooler with them and are constantly encouraging kids to keep kids drinking water,” parent John Holland said.

Because of the Heat Advisory, The Kansas City Fire Department is advising coaches to move games to later times or cancel them altogether with these triple digit heat indices over the next couple days. Harris says he’ll move activities at the park into the A/C if it gets too hot.