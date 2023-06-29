KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The process of making changes to Kansas City’s 911 system after years of complaints over wait times and worker shortages is officially underway.

The changes are in response to an emergency meeting requested by the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners this week to expedite a plan to help manage emergency calls.

Dispatchers reported they answered 23,000 more 911 calls in May 2023 than they did the year before. The department has open positions, and at times, says it is tough to handle all the calls flooding into dispatchers.

During Tuesday’s police board meeting, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas asked if an automated feature that would allow 911 callers to press a number to select what kind of help they need could be activated.

The Board of Police Commissioners asked Public Safety Communication’s Board to enable this feature to reduce 911 call wait times.

The board said several things need to happen before the change can be made:

The system is so complex, the board said it needs to be evaluated and tested before the change is made. MARC will continue to test the system. It is expected to take up to two weeks.

MARC is also expected to prepare a report about what is needed to implement the change and have the report available for the Public Safety Communications Users Committee meeting on July 12.

A recommendation about the change to the 911 system will be made at that meeting.

The Public Safety Communications Committee is scheduled to meet the next day and will act upon any recommendation that is made.

The option has been available for years, according to a conversation during the police board meeting. Technology is now available for Kansas City to make the change without impacting other suburbs that also use the regional 911 system.