INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill to honor a fallen Independence Police Officer.

Rep. Robert Sauls (D-Independence) asked fellow members of the Missouri House of Representatives to approve a plan to rename part of an Independence highway after Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

If passed, Missouri Route 291 from Route 78 to Route 24 in Jackson County would be designated the “Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans Memorial Highway”. Signs showing the designation would be placed along that stretch of highway. The signs would be paid for by private donations, according to the bill.

Madrid-Evans was killed on Sept. 15 after being shot by a suspect and critically injured during a residence check. Sergeant Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

He received a number of posthumous honors, including the Medal of Valor and Missouri’s Red, White, and Blue Heart Award. His name was also added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum and the Smithville School District’s Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.