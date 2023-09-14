KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deputies with the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office are investigating following a plane crash Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. about a plane crash with the pilot, and only person onboard, injured.

The plane had taken off from Liberty Landing Airport, located between Liberty and Missouri City.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot was able to get out of the burning aircraft and walk back to the airport, where a bystander called 911.

The pilot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with severe burns.

The sheriff’s office said it took deputies and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s helicopter more than an hour to locate the wrecked aircraft in a nearby cornfield.

Smoke was still coming from the aircraft.

Firefighters from the Fishing River Fire District and Liberty Fire Department put the fire out.

The sheriff’s office said adjacent railroad tracks were shut down during the investigation and may have sustained damage from the crash. The investigation is being turned over to the FAA, which will arrive Friday.