CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead in a small plane crash in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the small plane crashed into a cornfield near NE 150th Street and Cordell after leaving the Clay County Airport Thursday morning. The crash site is near Kearney.

The pilot of the plane died in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on the way to investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. it will be updated with information as it becomes available.