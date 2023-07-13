OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a plane crash in Osage Beach that has left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District Chief Paul Berardi said a call came in just before noon from witnesses who saw the place take off but did not see it climb and soon heard a loud boom.

After about 45 minutes of searching by staffers from fire department, police, highway patrol and the Department of Natural Resources, officials with the nearby Lake Regional Hospital informed them they had video that showed the plane going down. It was located in a few minutes after that.

According the highway patrol, the plane had three people on board.

Berardi confirmed two people on the plane died from their injuries.

NTSB said the plane was a Piper PA-28 and it is investigating the crash.

The MSHP is asking people to avoid the area.

FOX4 will update as new information becomes available.