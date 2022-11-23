KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A diverted flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport Wednesday.

According to airport officials, the Spirit flight, originally headed to Phoenix, Arizona, from Detroit, Michigan, landed safely at 6:43 a.m.

The plane had 146 people on board. The airline has not confirmed why the flight was diverted, nor when it will be scheduled to take off again.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this article as details become available.

