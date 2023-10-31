KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department were called at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport where a plane ran off the runway.

A KCFD release says a single prop plane slid off the runway while trying to land. While attempting to get back onto the runway, the plane and its pilot got stuck in the mud.

Initial investigation show high winds and a “bird strike” were reason for the crash. There were no injuries to anyone in the plane and the aircraft itself came away with minimal damage.

The runway was shutdown after the incident until the plane was removed. In-bound flights were in a holding pattern until then.