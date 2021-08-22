Planet Comicon draws thousands, raises money for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon drew thousands of fans to Bartle Hall over the weekend with several things to see including MINDDRIVE.

MINDDRIVE is an experiential learning program for students in Kansas City. It teaches them to build elextric cars and race drones through augmented reality, just in case they need to pilot their own space fighter someday.

The epic 501 Legion of Costumed Star Wars fanatics were on the scene and looked exactly like their counterparts.

More than 250 volunteers for the charity were on hand for Planet Comicon as they return to in-person events.

The organization has done several free virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic

“We did projects, we read, we had authors talk about the books,” William Holmes, Luke Skywalker, said. “We had people reading in costume and recreate portions of the books that were their favorites and that.”

It was part of the virtual Rebel-A-Thon. The organization has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities with events like blasting a Stormtrooper with proceeds going to those charities.