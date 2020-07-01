Planet Comicon Kansas City officially canceled for 2020 due to pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon Kansas City, which draws thousands of fans every year, has been canceled for 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to start on March 20. However, the convention was postponed as the coronavirus spread and Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a State of Emergency. Christopher Jackson, founder and CEO of PCKC, stated in a letter that not enough progress has been made in order to feel safe about hosting the event in August.

“[In March], we were very hopeful and optimistic that we would have a grip on the situation and would be able to come back strong in August with an amazing event. Unfortunately, matters have not progressed as we had hoped.”

Jackson wrote that the cancellation was a painful, but necessary step to help keep people safe.

“The cancellation of Planet Comicon Kansas City 2020 is one of the most difficult decisions he have had to make as show organizers,” he wrote. “The uncertainties of how to responsibly hold a large event simply are too great.”

The dates of the next PCKC have already been announced, slotted for April 16-18, 2021.

Those who purchased tickets to the 2020 event can choose to transfer the tickets to 2021 or get a refund. More information can be found on the event refund Google form.