Planet Comicon Kansas City returning this year, tickets go sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year without fan-favorite heroes and villains, the Kansas City Convention Center will again play host to Planet Comicon this year, 2021.

The annual fiction festival was one of the first major events to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers postponed the convention on March 12, 2020, and they ultimately canceled the event later that summer when infections showed no sign of abating.

Now with the wide distribution of vaccines and relaxed Kansas City health restrictions, Planet Comicon is back.

“We are pleased to be moving forward with a live event after months of pandemic,” organizers stated in a social media post. “Now that social distancing guidelines have been relaxed and capacity limits lifted, we can offer more tickets for sale!”

Stars from shows and movies like “Stranger Things,” “Batwoman,” “Cobra Kai,” “My Hero Academia,” and “RWBY” are expected to attend.

A full list of appearances, as well as ticket and hotel sales, are available on the Planet Comicon Kansas City website.