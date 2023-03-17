KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among all the comics and costumes.

“We were up until 5 a.m. last night putting the finishing touches on,” June Crawford said of an “Overwatch” costume.

And Dungeons and Dragons and droids, there are stories to be shared at every Planet Comicon KC between celebrities and their adoring fans. This year’s event features actors from shows like “The Mandalorian” and “Doom Patrol.” And a few stars who were acting long before most celebrity guests were born.

Justin Stanek grew up watching Star Trek and waited in line to meet “Captain Kirk” William Shatner and paid for an autograph.

“Watching that influenced me a lot to be like I want to get into this and do something techy or engineering wise you get a chance to tell him that? I did, I was like awesome thanks.”

Shatner turns 92 next week.

“He’s really old I’m surprised he made it our here,” Riley Green said.

But he wasn’t the oldest celebrity, or even the oldest William signing autographs.

Mark Dyer had his “Knight Rider” license plate for the replica KITT car he’s building. William Daniels, 95, provided the voice of the famous car.

“He is the only reason I came down,” Michael Howell said of Daniels, who turns 96 this month.

Also known for his role as Mr. Feeny on “Boy Meets World,” Daniels appeared with his wife 93-year-old actress Bonnie Bartlett, co-starring with him on “St. Elsewhere.”

Most left with a signed photo, a fist bump and a fabulous fan story to tell.

“It’s fun to get to meet your heroes and childhood favorites and stuff,” James Fauth said.

Daniels famously played John Adams and then Sam Adams appearing with Shatner when he played Paul Revere in “The Bastard” in 1978.

