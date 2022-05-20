KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open in less than a year, and planning for the grand opening is underway.

Edgemoor, on behalf of the city, issued a request for proposals to event production companies interested in handling the terminal’s grand opening celebrations.

The theme for the event will be “A New Journey Begins,” according to Edgemoor’s request for proposal, or RFP.

The RFP mentions several specific requirements including making sure the grand opening event “is inclusive, meaningful, and a significant moment in Kansas City’s history.”

The grand opening is expected to include a combination of public events, open house, and a private formal gala. The hundreds of workers and contractors involved in building the new terminal will also be recognized with a special celebration.

The official grand opening date hasn’t been determined, but crews are targeting early February 2023 for the grand opening.

The new Terminal will be open in time for the NFL Draft in Kansas City. The Draft is scheduled to take place from April 27-29, 2023.

At just over 1 million square feet, the new Terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City history, according to Edgemoor.

