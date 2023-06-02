OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A $350 million family resort and entertainment district envisioned for the Lake of the Ozarks region has officially received the green light.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen approved development plans Thursday for a large resort and entertainment district known as “Oasis at Lakeport.” The site will offer rides, attractions, hotels and restaurants, in addition to an amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.

“Oasis at Lakeport” is planned off of Highway 54 in the city of Osage Beach. Plans have been in the works since last year, and construction is expected to begin this month.

Two St. Louis-based developers SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are taking charge in the project.

“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

Current plans call for hotels accompanied by 20 acres of amusement rides, attractions and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. There are also plans for Marriott Hotels property at the resort.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe estimates the property would create 500 new jobs and bring an additional 500,000 visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks region each year.

Developers are hopeful the resort will open in the summer of 2024 without any delays to construction.