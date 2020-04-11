Plans for Missouri State Fair still on track for August, officials say

SEDALIA, Mo. — If all things go as planned, the Missouri State Fair will still happen in August.

In a press release, officials with the Missouri State Fair say that the current plan is to have the fair as scheduled Aug. 13-23 in Sedalia.

“We are looking forward to bringing you the best of the best in Missouri agriculture, food, entertainment, competitions and more and hope that Missouri families will be ready to come celebrate their fair traditions with us later this summer,” said a Missouri State Fair spokesperson.

Fair officials say they are continuing to monitor developments with cornavirus and plan to work with state and local authorities on how to proceed in the coming months.

The situation with COVID-19 is still fluid, but health experts are hoping that social distancing guidelines can be eased beginning in the summer months.

Anyone with questions about the fair can contact staff members by phone at 660-530-5600 or by emailing mostatefair@mda.mo.gov.