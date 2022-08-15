KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A project in Kansas City’s Northland, more than three years in the making, is causing some last-minute frustrations.

A school community is pleading with the city council to stop the development near 68th Street and Line Creek Parkway.

A new gas station is set to be built in the area. The land sits just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.

“This affects all of us. This is not just a single gas station in a single spot,” said Carrie Alexander of the group “Save Line Creek.”

As the final stage of the process nears, people are sounding off and not holding back.

“It compromises the integrity of the area for sure. We have all of these kids that come and play in this creek,” Aexander said.

They’re concerned not only about this creek and the toxic runoff but also increased traffic around an elementary school and the small business nearby.

“Yes it’s definitely going to affect a bit of business no doubt,” an employee at Price Rite said.

The group calling themselves “Save Line Creek” said a gas station that will have other businesses attached to it, including offices and fast-food joints, can go anywhere but here.

“The damage you’re going to do, I mean — is that something you want to be written on your grave?” Alexander said.

FOX4 reached out to the city council person for this area, Teresa Loar. We did not hear back at time of publish. We also reached out to the developer of this project; they told us they’re not available until Thursday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.