LEAWOOD, Kan. — The City of Leawood could soon be making park upgrades near the Leawood Aquatic Center.

Tuesday, the Leawood Planning Commission will review a final plan for new signage for a bike plaza space near the entrance of the Leawood Aquatic Center.

If the plan is approved, the city would work with SFS Architecture to add two new wall signs to stone-clad knee walls marking the entrance to the hub. Each sign will be approximately 10” tall, one sign will read “BIKE” and the other will read “WALK”.

The city intends to create two new wall signs and a leisure area near the western corner of the aquatic center. Renderings for the proposed bike-walk hub space show a small shade awning with outdoor seating, a misting pole and multiple bike racks.

If the proposal is approved by the planning commission, it will progress to the city council for final approval.