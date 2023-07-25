KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a Children’s Memorial at Hibbs Park were presented to the Kansas City Parks Board Tuesday afternoon.

The memorial will be placed where a pair of benches now sit with the name Erica Michelle Marie Green inscribed on them. You may remember her better as “Precious Doe.”

“Every day police expected we’re going to get a call, where’s my child? That call never came,”

Tim Dollar recalled.

Dollar was the special prosecutor assigned to the case of a girl, 3, found in woods near 59th and Kensington in 2001. Four years later she’d be identified as Erica Green of Oklahoma. Her mother and stepfather were convicted in her murder.

He was part of a group that announced plans for a Precious Doe Park at the site soon after, hoping to match private donations with public funding.

It didn’t happen then or immediately when then Councilwoman Allisia Canaday took up the effort in 2017 along with Councilwoman Lee Barnes at the prompts of child advocate Teresa Perry. But now it appears it will using PIAC funding from the 3rd and 5th Districts.

“As we gather here today let us remember the lives lost and recommit ourselves to making a brighter and safer future for all children in Kansas City,” Keema McCoy, legislative aide for Barnes, said to the Parks Board.

We showed both the former councilwoman Canady and Dollar the plans Tuesday calling for a pair of 13 foot obelisks in front of the current benches. The granite monuments will be engraved with the names of area children killed by gun violence.

“I don’t intend to get into the weeds about what hurdles they’ve overcome and what bureaucracy they’ve finally solved, I’m just glad they did,” Dollar said.

“It just speaks to the lag time when you are dealing with bureaucracy and public dollars but the benefit to the community is still going to be very much appreciated. I’m happy to celebrate with those that were behind this from the very beginning,” Canady said.

Construction is expected to begin late this fall or early this spring. Plan presenters want the memorial to be a place of remembrance, healing and hope.

Both Canady and Dollar hope it’s also a place that sparks change, so more names of children aren’t added each year.

“Remembrance of those helps we in the community be vigilant about the next one from happening,” Dollar said.

Green would now be 26 years old. FOX4 asked, but right now it’s unclear how far back they’ll go and how many names will be added to the monument initially.