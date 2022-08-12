PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte City Hall is closed on Friday after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the city said.

The city said the closure is to sort out health status and work schedules.

The closure will not affect public safety, public works, solid waste, utilities or other city services.

Platte City’s City Hall closure comes a day after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention dropped quarantine and screening recommendations for the coronavirus.

The city said they will provide any necessary updates on Facebook.

