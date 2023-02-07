PLATTE CITY, Mo. —A Platte City doctor has been convicted by a jury for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Following a five-day trial, Dr. Jonathan Philippe, 43, was found guilty on two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of attempted enticement of a child and one count of child molestation in the third degree.

Prosecutors say in early 2020 Philippe began sexually abusing a young girl who was not a patient or family member. The girl told another adult about the abuse, who ultimately reported it to the Platte County Sheriff’s Department.

“The young victim in this case hesitated to disclose her abuse for fear that no one would believe her, but a Platte County jury did believe her,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “She showed extraordinary courage in reporting these awful crimes, and the jury’s verdict reinforces that no one is above the law.”

The jury recommended sentences of 10 years on each count of statutory sodomy, seven years for attempted enticement and three years for child molestation. By law, those sentences are required to run consecutively, meaning Philippe will serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Philippe is currently being held in the Platte County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.His sentencing is set for March 24.