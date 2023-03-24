PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Platte City doctor is heading to prison for sexually abusing a young teenager.

A judge sentenced 43-year-old Dr. Jonathan Philippe to 27 years in prison for abusing the 13-year-old girl. Prosecutors said the victim was not a patient or related to Philippe.

In February, a jury convicted Philippe of two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of attempted enticement of a child and one count of child molestation in the third degree.

Philippe testified during the trial, and his criminal defense lawyer spent much time asking about his medical practice. At sentencing, he referred to his status as a physician, spoke at length about making hundreds of thousands of dollars every year, and criticized the jury for its verdict, according to the prosecutor’s office.



Phillippe must serve 85% of much of his sentence, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until sometime in the 2040s.