Platte City man facing involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte City man is facing charges in connection to a deadly Northland crash.

Scott B. Edwards, 42, is charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in Platte County court.

According to court documents, Edwards had multiple drugs in his system when he crashed his Ford Expedition into a Hyundai Elantra on Mexico City Avenue April 13.

The crash killed the driver of the Hyundai, Trever Sluder, 22.

Both Edwards and a passenger in the Ford were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When his blood was drawn at the hospital, Edwards tested positive for Amphetamines, Benzodiazepines, Cannabis and Opiates. Edwards has three previous DWI convictions.

When questioned by detectives, Edwards said he remembered getting into the driver’s seat, but didn’t remember any details of the crash.

There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest.