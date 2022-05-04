PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Platte City, Missouri as 26-year-old Mekiah Harris.

Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday morning for Harris following a shooting targeting three men, all related, at a Kansas City, Kansas bar, where Michael Rehard was killed.

When Kansas City police moved-in for an arrest, he took off. That set off a multi-state chase that led to terror on the highways and a Platte City neighborhood Tuesday night.

Harris led authorities on a dangerous wrong-way pursuit on I-35, Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-435. After his vehicle became disabled, Harris ran into a Platte City neighborhood at 132nd and Ridgeview. Police said he had a gun and engaged in a standoff with authorities in Jessica Mitchell’s backyard.

“When I heard the sirens and I heard the helicopter I was like it’s just from the highway no big deal, little did I know it was in my backyard,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell got a call from a neighbor who watched police follow the suspect. Soon police were knocking at her door. They told her to head to the basement, but the walkout basement doors and windows were just a few yards from her trampoline and playset where the armed homicide suspect was taking cover. So she and her husband and their two kids hid in a bathroom, until police told them even that was no longer safe.

“We need long guns. We don’t have good cover out here,” officers were heard on a Broadcastify clip of their communications during the tense moments.

“It was extremely scary because the cop was in our front door area and he said you need to leave. I could sense there was some fear with him. As soon as he saw my daughter though he stayed extremely calm and talked to her,” Mitchell sad.

After they hopped in their car, they passed an armored vehicle pulling into their driveway.

“They evacuated the two houses and they brought in an armored vehicle. We watched it go in between the two houses and then we heard the gunfire,” neighbor Cinda Roberts described.

“They told us we did what we had to do to keep everybody safe and I can’t thank them enough. If it wasn’t for them, him being in my backyard and they didn’t get on it when they did I don’t know what would have happened.”



The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation on the police shooting.

