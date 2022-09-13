PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A 48-year-old Platte City, Missouri, man was killed following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported Friday night just after 8:30 at Running Horse Road and Maple Farm Road, according to the Platte County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a 2008 Mercury Sable was traveling northbound on Running Horse Road when she crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2017 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as John M. Weir, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Sable was not reported to have injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

