Platte County crash leaves one man dead Sunday evening

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening the Platte County Sheriff’s were called to a crash on 92 Highway and Interurban Road.

The initial investigation shows that a 2010 Lincoln sedan was hit by a 2008 Chevy pickup truck, when the Lincoln entered 92 Highway from Interurban Road. The Lincoln rolled over and ended up on the north side of 92 Highway.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 52-year-old man from Platte County, Missouri, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck and a passenger had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.